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Alice Howe, Freebo to host two concerts this weekend

Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 25, 2026

By Peninsula Daily News

Alice Howe and Freebo will perform two concerts in Port Townsend this weekend.

Alice Howe and Freebo will perform two concerts in Port Townsend this weekend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Alice Howe and Freebo will perform two concerts and lead a songwriting workshop in Port Townsend this weekend.

The duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, and a studio concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way.

Tickets for both shows are $25 per person at www. ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

The workshop, “The Singer-Songwriter’s Toolkit,” will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rainshadow Recording.

Tickets for the workshop are $60 per person. They are $75 for the workshop and Saturday’s concert.

Howe, a singer-songwriter, is a rising voice in Americana music.

Freebo, a bassist, recorded and toured with Bonnie Raitt for a decade and also recorded with artists that include Crosby Stills and Nash, Maria Muldaur, John Mayall, Ringo Starr, Dr. John and Neil Young.

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