Alice Howe, Freebo to host two concerts this weekend

Alice Howe and Freebo will perform two concerts in Port Townsend this weekend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Alice Howe and Freebo will perform two concerts and lead a songwriting workshop in Port Townsend this weekend.

The duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, and a studio concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way.

Tickets for both shows are $25 per person at www. ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

The workshop, “The Singer-Songwriter’s Toolkit,” will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rainshadow Recording.

Tickets for the workshop are $60 per person. They are $75 for the workshop and Saturday’s concert.

Howe, a singer-songwriter, is a rising voice in Americana music.

Freebo, a bassist, recorded and toured with Bonnie Raitt for a decade and also recorded with artists that include Crosby Stills and Nash, Maria Muldaur, John Mayall, Ringo Starr, Dr. John and Neil Young.