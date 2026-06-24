Master Gardener Foundation to host annual self-guided tour

P.J.’s Garden is one of the eight Port Angeles gardens on this year’s Petals and Pathways self-guided tour on Saturday.

PORT ANGELES — The Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County will host the Petals and Pathways Home Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at eight private gardens Port Angeles.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Sunny Farms Farm Store, 261461 U.S. Highway 101, Sequim; Airport Garden Center, 2200 W. Edgewood Drive, Port Angeles; or online at www.clallam mgf.org.

The annual self-guided tour helps to raise funds for the foundation’s community projects.

The gardens featured in this year’s tour include:

• Story Gardens began as 5 acres of woodland and pastures. The garden features several small buildings, vintage trucks and repurposed items that provide a backdrop for thousands of bulbs and a variety of roses, shrubs and trees.

The garden is outlined by 20 tons of hand-collected rock and includes seating and several picnic areas.

• Outside in the Garden Retreat was overgrown with ivy and brambles 10 years ago, but it has been transformed into a quiet refuge from the hustle and bustle of life.

Beginning with a cherry tree as a focal point, new elements have been added over the years, and the garden includes winding paths, arches for 150 roses, seating areas, a pond, vegetable garden, outdoor cooking spaces, a covered deck, hammock and tranquil water features.

• The Memorial Garden at the Captain Joseph House, part of a retreat center for Gold Star families, is anchored by a labyrinth whose center is marked by a stained-glass gold star.

Visitors enter through a walkway lined with ferns, ornamental grasses, hostas, dwarf rhododendron, Spanish lavender and heather and find many places to sit and reflect.

Betsy Schultz will offer tours of the Captain Joseph House as a bonus part of the tour.

• Colorful Oasis is located in a quiet residential neighborhood and includes a path through a small birch grove at the front of the house that winds under a Japanese maple.

Entering the garden through the side gate, visitors will see 82 different varieties of roses complemented by custom metal work that lends structure to climbing roses, clematis and grape.

A tan gravel path winds past rose-breeding projects, cuttings for propagation and playful artwork.

• Charmer With a View sits on a bluff overlooking the Strait. Its marine climate allows the owners to grow fan palms, ginger, fuchsia, angel’s fishing rods and giant honey bush.

Herbs and vegetables share beds with the landscape plants and flowers, creating a cottage garden effect that is bound by a dense salal hedge along the edge the bluff.

• P.J.’s Garden near Hamilton Elementary School starts with a small patio shaded by grape vines and a variety of potted plants.

Moving into the yard, visitors will find an arrangement of lilacs, ferns and rhododendrons and a back garden featuring perennials, pots, raised beds of fruits and vegetables and a small greenhouse for overwintering the geraniums.

• Money’s Wonderland embraces the upcycle philosophy of creating beauty from the broken or discarded, filling the nooks, crannies, fence and wall.

The landscaping features fountains, multiple patios and a variety of plants, including several unusual specimens.

• Take a Walk on the Wild Side loops around more than 3 acres of trail nestled in the woods and includes the Roadhouse, Sasquatch Hollow, the Birdhouse, Faerie Glen, the Lighthouse and Storyteller’s Tree.

Visitors also can visit the gardens near the house. The surrounding greenery creates a backdrop for the brightly colored plantings.

Each of the gardens will have a master gardener on site to assist visitors and answer questions.