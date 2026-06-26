Mighty Pine Brewing to host park benefit event

PORT ANGELES — Washington’s National Park Fund will celebrate Olympic National Park’s 88th birthday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with a Pints for the Parks event at Mighty Pine Brewing, 540 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

Among the activities will be a free raffle with prizes donated by KÜHL, Lantern Press, Rainier Watch Shop and the Seattle Kraken, as well as Port Angeles’ Moss and Yodelin, and Hama Hama Oysters in Lilliwaup.

People can play an identify-the-scat game and test their knowledge with an Olympic National Park-themed crossword puzzle. Kids can try their hand with a mapping activity focused on the park.

Mighty Pine Brewing will donate 15 percent of the day’s sales to WNPF to support park projects in Olympic, Mount Rainier and North Cascades national parks.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/share/1CsPrRSLhN.