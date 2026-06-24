East Jefferson firefighters contain wildland fire near Mill Road

East Jefferson Fire Rescue responders contained a wildfire on Wednesday in the forested area near Mill Road and state Highway 20. (East Jefferson Fire Rescue)

PORT TOWNSEND — East Jefferson Fire Rescue crews contained a brush fire on Wednesday in the forested area near Mill Road and state Highway 20.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to a report of smoke in the area and found fire burning in thick brush southeast of the primary intersection. Flame heights were reported to be up to 6 feet.

With the support of EJFR water tenders, crews contained the fire to about 50 feet by 100 feet, the fire district stated in a news release. No evacuations of nearby residences were ordered.

Additional support was been provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Natural Resources.

The Jefferson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.