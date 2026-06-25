Jefferson PUD updates its low-income assistance program

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County Public Utility District customers will see a new item on their bills beginning July 5.

The $4 rate reduction funding charge will support the district’s low-income assistance program. The fee, which will go up from $3.30, previously was included in the district’s base charge.

The residential base rate, which was scheduled to increase from $33.50 to $36.50 per month, will decrease to $32.90.

In addition, the district has made some changes to its low-income assistance program to comply with changes to state law.

Under the old program, customers who earned less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level received a $71.53 credit on their utility bills. The new program creates three tiers for the low-income assistance program:

Tier 1: Customers who earn less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level, which would be $32,460 per year for a household of two, will receive a 30 percent discount on their utility bills and are exempt from the rate reduction funding charge.

Tier 2: Customers who earn less than 80 percent of the area mean income, which would be $40,000 to $50,000 for a two-person household, and spend 6 percent or more of their gross income on home energy needs will receive a 10 percent discount on their utility bills and are exempt from the rate reduction funding charge.

Home energy needs includes costs for wood or propane.

Tier 3: Customers who earn less than 80 percent of the area mean income but do not spend more than 6 percent of their gross income on home energy needs will not receive a discount on their bill but will be exempt from the rate reduction funding charge.

For more information, visit www.jeffpud.org.