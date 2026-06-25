LEFTIES: Port Angeles’ comeback falls short against Bellingham

BELLINGHAM — Port Angeles came close to a comeback against the West Coast League’s top team, picking up a pair of runs in their final turn at bat in a 4-3 loss to Bellingham at Joe Martin Field on Wednesday.

Lefties’ Wes Lynch and Will Feltus drew back-to-back walks to open the top of the ninth against new Bells pitcher Frank Willius and after a Tommy Markey sacrifice bunt, Lynch came home to score on a wild pitch.

After another walk to Caden Young, Ethan Wood’s sacrifice fly drove in Feltus to trim the score to 4-3.

It was Wood’s team-leading 20th RBI of the summer in 23 games. The left-handed hitter from Regis University in Texas is 10th in the West Coast League in batting average (.360) and RBIs and tied for second in hits with 31.

Carter Enoch, who doubled previously in the game, sent a deep drive to left field, but Bellingham was there to field the final out near the warning track.

Earlier, Smith doubled down the left-field line to open the top of the third inning, Feltus singled, moving Smith to third and Smith came home on a wild pitch to pull within 2-1.

Port Angeles starting pitcher Seamus Gallagher was chased after giving up a pair of doubles in the second inning.

Garrett Patterson (Chaffey) came on in long relief for the Lefties and gave up two earned runs while scattering six hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts. His ERA dropped to 1.59 across 11.1 innings pitched.

Port Angeles (5-18) flies to Edmonton and will begin a three-game set against the Riverhawks with games at 6:05 p.m. today and Saturday and 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

YMCA T-Ball Camp

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties and the Olympic Peninsula YMCA will team to offer the annual Lefties T-Ball Camp for ages 4-6 July 22-24.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.

Camp attendees will be welcomed onto the field at Civic Field before the Lefties’ contest with the Bellingham Bells at 6:30 p.m. July 24.

Registration wraps July 6.

The cost is $65 for nonmembers, $50 for YMCA members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-LeftiesTBall26.

Bellingham 4, Port Angeles 3

Port Angeles 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 —3 4 0

Bellingham 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 X — 4 9 1

Hitting

Port Angeles — Feltus 2-3, 2 BB, R; Smith 1-2, BB, 2B, R; Wood 0-3, BB, RBI; Enoch 1-5, 2B.

Bellingham — Peshke 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Moss 2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI.

Pitching

Port Angeles — Gallagher 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER; Patterson 6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Bellingham — Laubach 3 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K; Chancellor 0.2 IP, 3 BB; Johnson 2.1 IP, BB; Young 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K; Willius IP, 2 ER, 3 BB. .

________

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.