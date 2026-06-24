Clallam County burn ban goes into effect

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Fire Marshal has ordered a burn ban in unincorporated Clallam County beginning Wednesday and continuing through Oct. 1.

Although precipitation this spring has kept the fire danger risk low to moderate, there have been multiple brush fire responses in the east end of the county during June, Fire Marshal George Bailey said.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning except recreational fires used for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, warmth, cooking or similar purposes, according to a news release.

Recreational fires are limited to 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

These restrictions do not apply to state Department of Natural Resources campgrounds or to Olympic National Park, which are regulated by state and federal guidelines, respectively.

Jefferson County raised its fire danger risk level to moderate and instituted a similar ban on May 8.

State law explicitly prohibits any outdoor burning, except recreational fires, within the city limits of Forks, Port Angeles, Sequim and the urban growth areas of Carlsborg, Clallam Bay/Sekiu, Forks, Joyce, Port Angeles and Sequim year-round.

For more information, visit www.clallamcountywa.gov/884/burning-restrictions.