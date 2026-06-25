DICK BROWN MEMORIAL: Wilder Senior wins opener on a three-hitter

Shoreline baserunner Henry Ramirez, Wilder Jr. pitcher Parker Pavlak and catcher Logan Botero all converge on home plate at Civic Field on Thursday after a passed ball. Ramirez ended up scoring to make it 1-0 for Shoreline. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Wilder Senior pitcher Kody Williams prepares to deliver a pitch during a Dick Brown Memorial Firecracker Classic Tournament at Civic Field on Wednesday.

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PORT ANGELES — The Wilder Senior Baseball Club got off to a solid start in the Dick Brown Memorial Tournament with Kody Williams and Zach DeBray combining on a three-hitter and Hunter Tennell putting on another scorching performance at the plate in a 10-2 win over the NW Blaze 18U squad.

In fact, the team’s Sequim contingent did most of the damage at the plate Wednesday evening at Civic Field

Tennell has been hot over the past nine games as he has emerged as Wilder Senior’s top hitter. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base. After a slow start to the season, Tennell is batting .516 over his past nine games.

Connor Oase also had a solid game, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Lincoln Bear was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ethan Staples had two stolen bases and three runs scored.

Williams started the game, going five innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight. DeBray pitched the sixth, allowing two hits and two earned runs.

Wilder Senior (7-7) played Thursday night after press deadline. The seniors complete pool play at 7:45 p.m. Friday against the Rural Baseball Club, weather permitting, at Civic Field against the Rural Baseball Club. Cross-pool games begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at both Civic Field and Volunteer Field.

Wilder Sr. 10, NW Blaze 2

Blaze 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 3 4

Wilder Senior 0 1 1 1 4 3 — 10 8 1

Hitting

Wilder Senior — Tennell 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, SB; Oase 3-3 3 RBI; Bear 2-4, RBI, Staples 0-2, 3 R, 2 SB..

Pitching

Wilder Senior — Williams 5 IP, H, 2 BB, 8 K; DeBray IP, 2 H, 2 ER.

Shoreline Royals 3, Wilder Junior 0

Wilder Junior got a great starting performance from Parker Pavlak in Thursday’s contest, but the juniors weren’t able to push a run across in a 3-0 pitchers’ duel loss to the Shoreline Royals.

Pavlak went five innings, allowing only two hits. He walked five and struck out six. The game was 1-0 into the sixth inning with the lone Shoreline run on a close play at the plate after a passed ball. Shoreline tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth.

Wyatt Bruch went 3-for-3, while Pavlak, Asher Irvine and Sawyer Brinton all had singles.

Late Wednesday

In Wednesday’s late game, the WSB Colts Black beat Wilder Jr. 11-2. This game was actually close until the seventh inning when the Colts blew up for 10 runs.

Noah Johnstad went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and a stolen base.

Easton Schlichting pitched four innings, allowing one earned run. He gave up zero hits, six walks and struck out two. Asher Irvine pitched two solid innings, allowing just one hit.

Wilder Junior’s final pool game is 6 p.m. today at Volunteer Field against CBC 18U.

Shoreline Royals 3, Wilder Jr. 0

Shoreline Royals 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 3 2 1

Wilder Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 5

Hitting

Wilder Senior — Bruch 3-3, Irvine 1-3, Pavlak 1-2, Brinton 1-2.

Pitching

Wilder Senior — Pavlak 5 IP, 2 H, 5 BB, 6 K; Miller IP, 2 ER; Trudeau IP, 2 K.

WSB Colts Black 11, Wilder Jr. 2

Colts 0 0 0 1 0 0 (10) — 11 6 0

Wilder Jr. 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 5 3

Hitting

Wilder Senior — Johnstad 2-3, 3B, R, SB.

Pitching

Wilder Senior — Schlichting 4 IP, ER, 6 BB, 2 K; Irvine 2 IP, H; Dominguez 0.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB; Brinton 0.1 P, 3 H, 3 ER.

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Sports editor Pierre LaBossiere can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.