Girls choir to perform at Sequim church

Prime Voci, an ensemble of the Seattle Girls Choir, will perform at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave. in Sequim as a pre-tour send off before departing for Europe.

SEQUIM — Prime Voci will perform a pre-tour concert at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The free event will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The Seattle-based vocal ensemble, part of the Seattle Girls Choir, will embark on a summer concert tour of the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

The choir was formed in 1982 by Jerome L. Wright. Under his direction, Prime Voci rose to national and international prominence, performing from Seattle’s Benaroya Hall to the great cathedrals of Europe.

Following his retirement in 2009, Wright became the choir director at Trinity.

Thursday’s concert will showcase the ensemble’s repertoire for its European tour.