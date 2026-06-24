Film series to feature ‘Cabaret’ on Friday
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 24, 2026
PORT ANGELES — The Fourth Friday Film Series will present a screening of “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Friday.
The film will be shown at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.
Donations for the 21-and-older film screening will benefit Indivisible PA.
The 1972 musical drama stars Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey and Michael York.
The screening will include a burlesque duet from local performers Penny Featherbottom and Goldi Luxe.