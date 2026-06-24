Torch run to benefit Special Olympics

From left, Lt. Jim Thompson of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribal Police, Special Olympian Deni Isett and Clallam County Sheriff Brian King run a leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run on the Olympic Discovery Trail at Port Angeles City Pier last year. (Clallam County Sheriff’s Office)

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County law enforcement agencies will support Special Olympics athletes during a Torch Run on Friday.

The 34-mile relay will begin at 7 a.m. at Laird’s Corner west of Port Angeles and follow the Olympic Discovery Trail through Port Angeles, Sequim and Blyn before it concludes in the RV parking lot at 7 Cedars Casino.

“This event is about much more than running,” Undersheriff Lorraine Shore said. “It’s about supporting incredible athletes, building community partnerships, and raising funds that directly impact Special Olympics participants throughout the year.”

The Torch Run, Special Olympics Washington’s largest public awareness event, raises funds through donations with Torch Run shirt sales.

The funds help provide year-round sports training, competitions, health programs, leadership opportunities and life-changing experiences for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Participating agencies include the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Port Angeles Police Department, Lower Elwha Police Department, Sequim Police Department, Jamestown S’Klallam Police Department, state Department of Corrections, Olympic National Park, Clallam County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office Olympic Discovery Trail Bike Patrol Team.

In addition to cheering runners on along the trail, community members can participate in two community walk opportunities:

• The Port Angeles Waterfront Community Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. on the Port Angeles Waterfront Trail.

The public is invited to join Sheriff Brian King, Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith, Lower Elwha Police Lieutenant Jimmy Thompson, Special Olympics athletes and their families for a walk along the waterfront.

• The Sequim Community Walk will start at about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fir Street and Blake Avenue.

Community members are welcome to join Sequim Police Chief Mike Hill, Special Olympics athletes and their families as they walk through Carrie Blake Park and help carry the Flame of Hope into Sequim.

• The Torch Run will conclude at 2 p.m. in the RV parking lot at 7 Cedars Casino, 270756 U.S. Highway 101 in Blyn, with the ceremonial passing of the Flame of Hope from Clallam County to Jefferson County.

Attendees also can view a display of public safety equipment, including the armored rescue vehicles from the Clallam County and Jefferson County crisis response teams and fire apparatus and equipment from Clallam County Fire District 3.

Community members will have an opportunity to meet and talk with law enforcement officers, sheriff’s deputies, crisis response team members, firefighters and Special Olympics athletes.

The public can support the Torch Run by making a donation to the Clallam County Law Enforcement Torch Run team, purchasing a Torch Run shirt, participating in one of the community walks, cheering on runners along the route or attending the finale celebration.

Donations also can be made online at https://impact.sowa.org/team/829903.

For more information, call Shore at 360-417-2570 or email lorraine.shore@clallamcountywa.gov.