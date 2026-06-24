Coast Guard aircrew from Port Angeles rescues hiker from mountain

In this screenshot from a U.S. Coast Guard video, a member from Air Station Port Angeles repels down from a helicopter to rescue an injured hiker Saturday in the Mount Baker wilderness. (U.S. Coast Guard)

DEMING — Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles assisted with the evacuation of an injured hiker who fell 120 feet.

The 33-year-old woman was hiking Saturday on Mount Larrabee in the Mount Baker wilderness when she fell 120 feet down a steep gully on the mountain’s south face and was unable to descend the mountain, according to a news release.

“Due to the location of the injured hiker and need to conduct the evacuation before sunset, the Washington State Emergency Management Division requested the Coast Guard’s assistance,” the release stated.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter with aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles is one of the crews that answered the call for help, assisting the local search and rescue crews.

“The Coast Guard aircrew searched the narrow gully for 40 minutes before spotting a reflection from hikers on the mountain, who led the aircrew to the injured female,” the release stated.

The crew, working from an altitude of 6,710 feet with less than 10 minutes of fuel remaining to stay on scene, successfully completed a precision hoist at about 8:40 p.m., according to the release.

The injured hiker was transported to Bellingham Airport, where emergency medical services personnel from Bellingham Fire were waiting.

“This successful outcome is a direct result of the outstanding teamwork and rapid coordination between our agencies,” said Lt. Cmdr. Marshall Burtt, aircraft commander of the rescue, in the release. “I want to thank Whatcom County Search and Rescue, Bellingham Fire Department, as well as the hikers for their efforts. Equipped with advanced survival training and critical safety gear, the hiking party was uniquely prepared to serve as active partners during the rescue of their fellow hiker.”

To see a video of the rescue, go to tinyurl.com/PDN-Coast-Guard-Rescue.