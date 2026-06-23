Firefighters contain wildland fire near Lake Crescent

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions contained a wildland fire on Monday off Storm King Road near Lake Crescent. Residual smoke may be in the area on Tuesday, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue officials said. (Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue)

PORT ANGELES — Firefighters from multiple agencies contained a wildland fire near Lake Crescent on Monday.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue was dispatched about 4:23 p.m. to a report of smoke near Lake Sutherland. Shortly thereafter, a resident on Storm King Road reported a 50-foot by 50-foot brush fire on their property.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fire about 200 feet by 100 feet burning in brush, slash and into the trees. There was a small building on the property that was threatened, but the fire was moving slowly, the fire district stated in a news release.

Mutual aid was requested from Clallam County Fire District 4 in Joyce, and the state Department of Natural Resources was notified, the fire district said. Additional mutual aid units were requested from the Port Angeles Fire Department.

Crews began to deploy hose lines around the perimeter to contain the fire growth. Water supply was established using a water tender and a structural fire engine on East Beach Road due to the limited access and space at the fire scene, the fire district said.

Throughout the fire, wildland fire engines rotated from the scene to refill with water.

Several DNR command staff members arrived to assist with managing the incident, the fire district said. A wildland engine from DNR and Olympic National Park hand crew personnel also arrived, the fire district added.

Fire crews contained the fire by about 6:45 p.m., the fire district said. Personnel spent the next several hours mopping up the edges of the fire to prevent any spread outside the containment lines.

At 10:45 p.m., fire district crews cleared the scene, and personnel from DNR and Olympic National Park monitored the fire overnight.

Additional DNR personnel were expected to respond to the scene early Tuesday morning to complete mop-up duties. Clallam County Fire District 4 was going to provide a water tender for operations on Tuesday.

The cause was accidental, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue officials said. The property owner reported he had a residential burn on the property that got out of control.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue responded with two wildland engines, one structural engine and two command vehicles with seven personnel. Clallam County Fire District 4 responded with one wildland engine and one water tender with eight personnel. The Port Angeles Fire Department responded with one wildland engine and one command vehicle and three personnel. There were about 20 DNR and Olympic National Park personnel at the scene who dug the containment line and fell hazardous trees.

There may be residual smoke in the area on Tuesday as crews extinguish the fire, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue officials said.