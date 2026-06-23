EUGENE, Ore. — Several Port Angeles and Sequim athletes competed in the Nike Nationals this weekend in Eugene, Ore., with the Port Angeles boys 4×100 team coming in seventh in the Emerging Elite finals.

The Nike Nationals bring in thousands of young track athletes from all over the country to compete over several days in Hayward Stadium at the University of Oregon.

The Port Angeles foursome of Chayce Wilson, Liam Wilson, Logan Wilson and Brody Pierce finished in a time of 44.15 seconds. They had come in ninth in the preliminaries with a time of 43.64.

This same foursome finished 10th at the recent state 2A high school championships in Tacoma with a time of 43.25. All but Pierce return for the Roughriders next season.

Also making a good showing was Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark, who finished 17th in the javelin with a throw of 124 feet, 4 inches. She competed against 32 other elite javelin throwers from around the Pacific Northwest. Clark finished second at the 2A state meet in May, winning the state javelin championship in 2025 and finishing third in 2024. She also owns the Port Angeles High School record with a throw of 141-8. She will throw the javelin for Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore., next year.

Pierce, a state champion in the triple jump, finished 45th in the triple jump championship category in Eugene with a distance of 43-5. Also competing for Port Angeles was Easton Dempsey, who finished 113th in the boys Emerging Elite 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 1.66 seconds.

The Sequim 4×400 boys team finished 28th in the Emerging Elite category. The squad of Adriane Osborne, Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Reid Randall had a time of 3:32.69.

Randall, running solo in the boys 800 championship race, finished 76th with a time of 1:57.28. Randall finished fifth in the 800 at the state 2A meet.