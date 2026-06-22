GOLF: Sunland golf results for June

SEQUIM — The Sunland Women’s Golf Club held an S’s and T’s competition Thursday.

Taking first place gross in Flight 1 was Ruth Parcell with a 42, good for $14. First place net was Irene Schmidt with a 32, also with a $14 prize. Taking second net was Patti Wells with a 36.

First place gross in Flight 2 was Cynthia Edel with a 51, earning a $13 prize. First place net was Teresa Hooker with a 35, good for a $13 prize. Second net was a tie between Eileen Larsen and Dana Burback, both with a 36.

The Sunland Golf Club held a Men’s Club June Mixer on Wednesday.

Taking first place was the team of Tony Bubenas, Gill Goodman, Philip Cardin and Dale Hackney at -5, winning a $400 prize. Second place was Shaun Hughbanks, Jim Williams, Geoffery Fowler and Dan Caidgan with a -4, taking home $240. Third place was Roger Olsen, Ken Orth, Dan Marchefka and Gary Minch with a score of -2.

Jay Tomlin won the closest to the pin on hole No. 2 at 7 feet, 6 inches; Goodman was closest to the pin on hole No. 5 at 22 feet; Cardin was closest to the pin on hole No. 15 at 9 feet, 6 inches, and Hackney was closest to the pin on hole No. 17 at 1 foot, 5 inches.

In the 2026 Member Men’s Club results earlier this month, the overall gross winner was the team of Anthony Bubenas and Gary Jubien with a score of 150, winning a $150 prize. The overall net winner was Mike Schmidt and James Williams with a 132, also good for $150.

The White Flight gross winner was a tie between the teams of Mike Mullikin and John Sims, and Shaun Hughbanks and Brian Scheibner, both with 153. The first place net was Jay Tomlin and Alan Kowitz with a 137.

The Gold Flight first-place net winner was Dan Marchefka and Bill Alcayaga with a 132. Second place was Dan and Ruth Parcell with a 133.

The Silver Flight net winner was George Foster and Tom Kummet with a 136. Second place was Fred Bayer and Jack Real with a 140.

The June 6 Horse Race winner was the team of Mike Schmidt and James Williams. Second was Bob Gunn and Steve Hambelton, third was Mike Mullikin and John Sims, and fourth was Ken Orth and Wayne Nordyke. The women’s club horse race winners were Judy Nordyke and Bobby Piety. Second place was Cynthia Carpine and Patti Wells.

Winning the June 6 closest to the pin was Dave Pott on hole No. 2 at 15 feet, 11 inches. Philip Cardin won on hole No. 4 at 19 feet, 5 inches. Fred Bayer won on hole No. 15 at 7 feet, 2 inches. Finally, Lexi Landers won the women’s closest to the pin on hole No. 17 at 12 feet, 4 inches.

The Sunland Women’s Golf Club played medal play with closest to the pin on June 4. The gross winner was Barbara Foster with an 82. Second place was Ruth Parcell with 91.

In net play, Claudia Williams was first with a 67 and Bobbie Piety was second with a 76. Closest to the pin on hole No. 2 was Janet Real at 7 feet, 8 inches. Closest to the pin on hole No. 5 was Toni Harms at 33 feet. Closest to the pin on hole No. 17 was Barbara Foster at 22 feet, 7 inches.

The Men’s Club played Poker Hands on June 3. The Gross winner was Alan Kowitz with four 3s, while Greg Mullikin was second with three 4s.

Tom Kummet was the net winner with five Ks. Dan Marchefka was second net with a straight flush over 10 holes. Bob Gunn was third with a full house of aces and Jacks, and Jim Williams was fourth with a full house of queens and 10s.