AMERICAN LEGION: Dick Brown Memorial Tournament bigger than ever

Wilder Senior’s Zach Debray puts the tag on a Kitsap County Rebel baserunner earlier this month at Volunteer Field. Both teams will be at the Dick Brown Memorial Tournament, along with Wilder Junior. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — A total of 16 teams from all over the Pacific Northwest, including a pair of Wilder teams will clash at both Volunteer Field and Civic Field at the Dick Brown Memorial Tournament beginning Wednesday.

This is the largest field to ever compete in the tournament. The teams are grouped into four pools of four teams each — Stars, Banner, Stripes and Anthem. Wilder Senior is in the Stars pool and Wilder Jr. is in the Banner pool.

Play begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a game between Wilder Senior versus the NW Blaze at Civic Field. At 7 p.m., Wilder Junior will play the Colts Black.

Wilder Senior’s other games are at 7 p.m. Thursday for Players Night against Centerfield and 7:45 p.m. Friday against the Rural Baseball Club. Wilder Junior plays the Shoreline Juniors at 10 a.m. Thursday at Civic Field and CBC 18U at 6 p.m. Friday at Volunteer Field.

On Saturday, cross-pool play will commence at both fields beginning at 9 a.m. and the semifinal and championship games will be held Sunday at both fields beginning at 10 a.m. The silver championship will be played at 4 p.m. Sunday at Volunteer Field and the gold championship will be played at 4 p.m. Sunday at Civic Field.

The cost is $5 for anyone 13 and older. Kids 12 and younger get in free. A tournament family pass for all the games is $40. Veterans get in to the games free.

There will be food trucks from Southern Nibble and Boobadoo’s Kitchen. The tournament is sponsored by Tsunami Bat Company.

The other teams in the tournament include: NW Blaze, Centerfield, Rural Baseball Club, Colts Black, Shoreline Juniors, CBC 18U, the Maple Valley Colts, Whatcom Post No. 7, the Kitsap Rebels, Shoreline Seniors, the Kitsap Ospreys, Colts Red, Thurston Baseball Club and CBC 16U.

There are some Jefferson County players on both the Kitsap Rebels and the Kitsap Ospreys.

Complete Dick Brown schedule

Wednesday

Civic Field

4 p.m. — Wilder Sr. vs. NW Blaze

7 p.m. — Wilder Jr. vs. Colts Black

Thursday

Volunteer Field

11:15 a.m. — Kitsap Opsreys vs. Colts Red

1:30 p.m. — Thurston County vs. CBC 16U

3:45 p.m. — Shoreline Jr. vs. Colts Black

6 p.m. — Wilder Jr. vs. CBC 18U

Civic Field

10 a.m. — Wilder Jr. vs. Shoreline Jr.

12:15 p.m. — CBC 18U vs. Shoreline Jr.

2:30 p.m. — Colts Black vs. CBC 18U

4:45 p.m. — NW Blaze vs. Rural Baseball Club

7 p.m. — Wilder Sr. vs. Centerfield

Friday

Volunteer Field

9 a.m. — Shoreline Sr. vs. Maple Valley Colts

11:15 a.m. — Shoreline Sr. vs. Whatcom Post 7

1:30 p.m. — Maple Valley Colts vs. Kitsap Rebels

3:45 p.m. Shoreline Jr. vs. Colts Black

6 p.m. — Wilder Jr. vs. CBC 18U

Civic Field

8:30 a.m. — Colts Red vs. Thurston County

10:45 a.m. — Kitsap Ospreys vs. Thurston County

1 p.m. — CBC 16U vs. Kitsap Ospreys

3:15 p.m. — Centerfield vs. NW Blaze

5:30 p.m. — Rural Baseball Club vs. Centerfield

7:45 p.m. — Wilder Sr. vs. Rural Baseball Club

Saturday

Volunteer Field

9 a.m. — CBC 16U vs. Colts Red

11:15 a.m. — 3 Banner vs. 4 Anthem

1:30 p.m. — 3 Stars vs. 4 Stripes

3:45 p.m. — 3 Stripes vs. 4 Stars

6 p.m. — 3 Anthem vs. 4 Banner

Civic Field

9 a.m. — Shoreline Sr. vs. Kitsap Rebels

11:30 a.m. — 1 Anthem vs. 2 Banner

2 p.m. — 1 Banner vs. 2 Anthem

4:30 p.m. — 1 Stripes vs. 2 Stars

7 p.m. — 1 Stars vs. 2 Stripes

Sunday

Volunteer Field

10 a.m. — Silver semifinal

1 p.m. — Silver semifinal

4 p.m. — Silver championship

Civic Field

10 a.m. — Gold semifinal

1 p.m. — Gold semifinal

4 p.m. — Gold championship