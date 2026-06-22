AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder 14U wins late Sunday finale

PORT ANGELES — The Wilder 14U American Legion team won its finale late Sunday against the Kitsap Ospreys, getting a complete game from Jay Lieberman in an 11-1 win.

Wilder 14U split four games with the Ospreys this weekend.

Lieberman went six innings, allowing six hits, two walks and one earned run. He struck out five. Lieberman also had a hit and two RBIs.

Carson Greenstreet was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Coleman Keate hit a double, scored a run and drove in two.

Tristin Konopaski had a hit and an RBI.

The Kitsap Ospreys have a number of players from Port Townsend and Chimacum on their roster. In 3-0 Kitsap win earlier Sunday, Trig Fountain had a hit and an RBI. Dane Moore had a hit and two RBIs, while Mason Heinzinger had a hit and a run scored.

Wilder 14U (7-3) next play the WBS Colts 15U team Wednesday and Thursday.

Wilder 14U 11, Kitsap Ospreys 1

Kit. 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 6 0

W14 0 5 2 0 4 x — 11 7 1

Pitching

W14U — Lieberman 6 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

Hitting

W14U — Greenstreet 2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Konopaski 1-2, RBI; Keate 1-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Lieberman 1-1, 2 RBI.

Wilder 12U

The Wilder 12U Cal Ripken All-Star team split four games this weekend, coming within a couple of runs of sweeping all four. Wilder 12U lost 4-2 to the Nisqually Impact and came back to win 6-3 over the Slugger 12U Red squad Saturday. On Sunday, they lost again to Nisqually Impact 3-2, but crushed the LYB All-Stars 13-1.

In the win over Slugger 12U Red, Jacob Potter hit a double, while Castelle Graycon had a double and an RBI. Jackson Melnick and Jace Merritt each scored two runs.

Against the LYB All-Stars, Hunter Goodwin and Mason Henderson combined for a no-hitter. Goodwin with 41/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. Henderson pitched ⅔ of an inning, striking out one.

Merritt had a big day, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI. Melnick was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Henderson hit a double, scored two runs and drove in to, while Goodwin was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs.

Ignacio Armento had two RBIs, and Carson Stoval hit a double.