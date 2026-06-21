PORT ANGELES LEFTIES: Victoria takes two of three at Civic Field

The Lefties’ Wyatt Mohler hits for a double at Civic Field against Victoria in front of a good Father’s Day crowd. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Victoria HarbourCats took the rubber game of their three-game series at Civic Field, beating the Port Angeles Lefties 15-5.

The HarbourCats got up 12-1 after 2½ innings and the Lefties (5-16) could never catch up despite hitting three home runs. The HarbourCats had 17 hits, seven doubles and a home run in the slugfest.

Port Angeles did beat Victoria 8-7 in 10 innings Saturday, winning on a walk-off single by Carter Enoch (Saddleback College). Victoria won Friday 5-1.

In Sunday’s game, Ethan Wood (Regis University) was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, part of a solid weekend for him. Enoch was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Sam Matosich (Centralia College) hit a solo home run.

Wes Lynch (California Lutheran) also hit a home run.

Port Angeles (5-16) is off today and next plays Tuesday at Bellingham (15-6).

Saturday’s Game Port Angeles 8, Victoria 7, 10 innings

The Lefties came from behind twice to win 8-7 in the 10th inning on a two-run single by Carter Enoch (Saddleback College).

The game was tied 6-6 after nine innings. Each team got two courtesy runners, one on first and one on second. Victoria scored one run with a fielder’s choice and then a sac fly.

In the bottom of the 10th, Port Angeles then had a fielder’s choice, moving both runners up one base and scored a pair of runs on Enoch’s hit.

The Lefties got off to a great start with a three-run home run in the second inning by Jordan Daniels (Chaffey College). Port Angeles ended up scoring five runs in the inning.

However, starter Tim Hudson (Citrus College) struggled, giving up a pair of home runs and allowing six earned runs in 4⅔ innings as the HarbourCats came roaring back to take a 6-5 lead.

The Lefties tied it in the fifth on an RBI single by Enoch. Meanwhile, Port Angeles’ relievers — Evan Ellis (Chaffey), Brady Sprague (Corban University) and Casey Julkowski (Centralia College) — did a great job holding Victoria in check, allowing four hits and three walks but zero runs over the next four innings. Julkowski pitched the 10th to pick up the victory.

Wood finished 2-for-3 with a double while Enoch finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, three RBIs and two walks. Last year’s top player for the Lefties, Tommy Markey (Fordham), had a hit and an RBI.

Port Angeles 8, Victoria 7, 10 inn.

Vic. 1 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 — 7 12 1

PA 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 — 8 7 0

Pitching

PA — Hudson 4.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 K; Ellis 1.1 IP, 2 H, K; Sprague 2 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K; Julkowski 2 IP, 2 BB, K.

Hitting

PA — Daniels 1-4, HR, 2 R 3 RBI; Wood 2-3, 2B, R; Enoch 2-3, R, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Markey 1-3, RBI.

Friday’s Game Victoria 5, Port Angeles 1

The Lefties’ struggled with their hitting Friday night, managing just four hits against four HarbourCats pitchers.

One of those hits was a solo home run by Port Angeles’ own Luke Flodstrom. The Roughrider and Wilder product now plays for Yakima Valley Community College.

Wood also went 2-for-4.

Lefties’ hurlers actually pitched well, giving up nine hits and four earned runs while striking out nine. Devon Hewitt started, going 4⅔ innings, allowing six hits, three walks and four earned runs while striking out seven. Diego Garcia (Pima Community College) went 3⅓ innings, allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out two. Julkowski pitched an inning and allowed one hit.

Victoria 5, Port Angeles 1

Vic. 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 5 9 1

PA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

Pitching

PA — Hewitt 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Garcia 3.1 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K; Julkowski IP, H.

Hitting

PA — Flodstrom 1-3, HR, R, RBI; Wood 2-4.