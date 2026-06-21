AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Sr. battles Lakeside Legion tough in four close games

BELLEVUE — Wilder Senior lost a pair of one-run tight pitchers’ duels to Lakeside Legion on Sunday, sticking close to the team’s Bellevue rival all weekend.

Lakeside Legion, traditionally one of the best American Legion teams in the state, won three out of four this weekend against Wilder Senior, but all four games were close.

In Sunday’s late game, Wilder Senior lost 4-3 as Lakeside scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Bryce DeLeon started, going five innings and allowing just three hits and one earned run. He struck out two.

Carson Waddell had a hit, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Lincoln Bear had a hit and an RBI and Hunter Tennell was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

In Sunday’s morning game, the seniors got an amazing pitching performance from Carston Seibel, but it wasn’t enough as Wilder fell 2-1 in a 10-inning game.

Seibel went eight full innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. He gave up one earned run and struck out two.

Devyn Dearinger took the tough-luck loss in the 10th. He was perfect in the ninth inning, but in the 10th, he gave up two singles.

Seibel was also 2-for-4 at the plate.

Easton Fisher had a big game, going 4-for-5 with an RBI, while Connor Oase was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeside 4, Wilder Sr. 3

WSr. 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 3 6 2

Lake. 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 4 5 1

Pitching

WSr. — DeLeon 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 K; Tennell IP, H, BB; Leitz 0.2 IP, H, ER, 2 BB.

Hitting

WSr. — Waddell 1-3, RBI, SB, BB; Bear 1-1, RBI; Tennell 1-3, R.

Lakeside 2, Wilder Sr. 1

WSr. 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 9 1

Lake. 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 6 2

Pitching

WSr. — Seibel 8 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 2 K; Dearinger IP, 3 H, R, K.

Hitting

WSr. — Fisher 4-5, RBI; Seibel 2-4; Oase 2-3, R.

WSr.

Saturday’s Games

Wilder Sr. 10, Lakeside 8

Lakeside 10, Wilder Sr. 6

Wilder Senior split the first pair of games to Lakeside Legion on Saturday, losing the early game 10-6 but bouncing back to take the late game 10-8.

Wilder Sr. won the late game despite being outhit by Lakeside. The seniors did it with baserunning with 11 stolen bases, led by Ian Smithson with four steals. Smithson also scored three runs.

Wilder Senior went into the bottom of the seventh inning up 10-4, but Lakeside rallied with four runs on two doubles and two singles to make it close at the end.

With two runners on base and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Dearinger came in to pitch and got a clutch strikeout to end the game.

Kody Williams had a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases, while Waddell had a hit, a run scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases.

Oase had a hit and two RBIs, while Fisher had a double, a run scored and an RBI.

In the early game,Tennell went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, while Ethan Staples was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Williams had a hit and an RBI.

Lakeside 10, Wilder Sr. 6

WSr. 0 1 2 2 0 0 1 — 6 9 0

Lake. 2 0 0 5 0 3 x — 10 9 2

Pitching

WSr. — Williams 4 IP, 9 H, 7 ER; Swenson 1.2 IP, 3 ER, 6 BB, K; Doygle 0.1, BB, K.

Hitting

WSr. — Tennell 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Staples 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Williams 1-3, RBI.

Wilder Sr. 10, Lakeside 8

WSr. 4 2 0 0 0 3 1 — 10 8 2

Lake. 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 — 8 11 1

Pitching

WSr. — Martin 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, K; Staples 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Dearinger 0.1 IP, K.

Hitting

WSr. — Smithson 1-2, 3 R, 4 SB, 2 HBP; Williams 1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Fisher 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Waddell 1-3, R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Bear 1-3, 2 R; Oase 1-4, 2 RBI; DeLeon 1-3, R, 2 SB.