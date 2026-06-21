AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Jr. gets a win Sunday at Chehalis tourney

CHEHALIS —Wilder Junior got off to a fast start with a 6-1 lead after two innings in its Sunday game against Elma at the Bryan Cox Wooden Bat tournament, going on to win 10-6.

Sunday’s win salvaged one out of four tournament games for Wilder Jr., which was swept in a pair of games Saturday and lost a game Friday.

Wyatt Bruch was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Morgan Evans was 2-for-3 with a tun scored and two RBIs, while Logan Botero had a double and an RBI. Landon Eastman was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Sawyer Brinton pitched 3⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits and a walk while striking out one. Parker Pavlak pitched 1⅔ innings, striking out two and allowing three walks.

Wilder Jr. 10, Elma 6

WJr. 3 3 0 3 1 — 10 9 4

Elma 1 0 1 4 0 — 6 8 3

Pitching

WJr. — Brinton 3.1 IP, 3 ER, 8 H, BB; Pavlak 1.2 IP, 3 BB, 2 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Bruch 2-4, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Evans 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Botero 1-3, 2B, RBI; Eastman 2-2, RBI.

Saturday’s Games

Tenino Trappers 8, Wilder Jr. 4

Trailblazers 17, Wilder Jr. 0

Bruch had a huge game, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, but a five-run fifth inning was the difference for Tenino.

Easton Schlichting had a triple and Logan Botero hit a double.

Lalo Dominguez pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out one. Pavlak struck out three in 1⅓ innings.

In Saturday’s later game, Wilder Jr. lost to the Awesome Chevrolet Trailblazers 17-0. Pavlak and Evans each had hits.

Tenino 8, Wilder Jr. 4

Ten. 3 0 0 0 5 0 — 8 6 3

WJr. 0 0 3 1 0 0 4 — 4 7 5

Pitching

WJr. — Dominguez 3 IP, 2 H, BB, K; Trudeau 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, K; Pavlak 1.1 IP, 3 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Bruch 3-3, HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Botero 1-4, 2B; Schlichting 1-3, 3B

Friday’s Game

Multi-Sports 360 16U 9, Wilder Jr. 3

Wilder Jr. pitchers allowed just four hits and managed just one hit against Multi-Sports 360 16U in a 9-3 loss.

Lalo Dominguez had a hit, a sac fly, an RBI and a stolen base.

Botero gave up one hit in 1⅔ innings and struck out three. Asher Irvine gave up a walk in 2⅓ innings and Kaden Miller struck out two and walked one in one inning of work.

MS360 16U 9, Wilder Jr. 3

WJr. 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 3 1 6

MS360 1 4 1 0 0 3 x — 9 4 5

Pitching

WJr. — Botero 1.2 IP, H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Irvine 2.1 IP, BB, K; Miller IP, BB, 2 K; Brinton IP, 3 H, 2 ER.

Hitting

WJr. — Dominguez 1-2, RBI, SF, SB.

Wilder 14U

Kitsap Ospreys 3, Wilder 14U 0

Kitsap Ospreys 7, Wilder 14U 4

Wilder 14U 11, Kitsap Ospreys 4

Wilder 14U lost a tight pitchers’ duel Sunday 3-0 against the Kitsap Ospreys as the Ospreys have a 2-1 edge over Wilder 14U in a four-game series this weekend.

Wilder 14U also split a pair of games Saturday against the Ospreys, winning the early game 11-4 and losing the late afternoon game 7-4.

Sunday’s game went into the sixth inning tied 0-0. Starter Coleman Keate pitched an outstanding game, going 5⅓ innings and allowing just three hits and striking out six. The Ospreys finally broke through with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

At the plate, Jacob Kimsey was 2-for-2 with a double while Cooper Merritt was 2-for-2.

Wilder 14U played the Ospreys on Sunday afternoon with the result after press deadline.

In Saturday’s 7-4 loss, Merritt was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Kimzey had a hit and two RBIs and Tristin Konopaski had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Merritt pitched two innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He struck out two. Kimzey, Noah Kiser and Brycen Allen pitched four innings without allowing an earned run.

In the early game, Wilder 14U scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to build up a big lead.

Merritt went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kimzey hit a triple with two runs scored, an RBI and stolen base.

Noah Kiser went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Carson Greenstreet had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs. Brycen Allen had a hit, a run scored and RBI.

Doyle pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs. He struck out three. Greenstreet pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Sunday’s Game

Kitsap 3, Wilder 14U 0

Kit. 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 3 9 1

W14U 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 7 0

Pitching

W14 — Keate 5.1 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K; Williams 1.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 K.

Hitting

W14 — Merritt 2-2, Kimzey 2-2, 2B.

Saturday’s Games

Kitsap 7, Wilder 14U 4

Kit. 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 — 7 5 0

W14U 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 4 4 3

Pitching

W14U — Merritt 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 K; Kimzey IP; Kiser 2 IP, K; Allen IP.

Hitting

W14U — Merritt 2-3 2B, RBI, R, SB; Kimzey 1-3, 2 RBI; Konopaski 1-2, R, RBI.

Wilder 14U 11, Kitsap 4

Kit. 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 — 4 6 5

W14U 2 0 0 5 4 0 — 11 9 2

Hitting

W14U — Merritt 3-3, 2 R RBI; Kiser 2-3, 2 RBI; Kimzey 1-1, 3B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Greenstreet 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Allen 1-2, R, RBI.

Pitching

W14U — Doyle 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Greenstreet 2 IP, H, K.