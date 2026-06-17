AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Senior’s Hunter Tennell red-hot

Wilder Senior’s Hunter Tennell hits one of his two doubles against the Kitsap Rebels on Tuesday at Volunteer Field. He also hit a home run for six total RBIs. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Wilder Senior’s Hunter Tennell remains red-hot, belting two doubles and a three-run home run to drive in six runs in a 15-6 victory over the Kitsap Rebels at Volunteer Field.

Tennell finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored and nine total bases in Tuesday’s victory. He went 4-for-7 with a double, a home run and five RBIs in a doubleheader sweep Sunday over Whatcom Post No. 7.

He wasn’t the only senior knocking the ball around. Carston Seibel was 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored. Easton Fisher was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Owen Leitz hit a two-run double and a sac fly, and finished with five RBIs. Kody Williams hit a double and scored two runs, while Carson Waddell had a hit and three runs scored. Finally, Bryce DeLeon was 2-for-3.

Five pitchers took the mound for Wilder, giving up seven hits and striking out a total of 11 batters. Abe Brenkman went two innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out three, and Devyn Dearinger went two innings, allowing one hit, one walk and one earned run. He struck out three.

Logan Doyle and Ethan Swenson combined to go three innings in relief to close out the game, allowing zero runs, one hit and striking out five.

Wilder Senior (5-4) next plays four District 1 league games against Lakeside AAA in Bellevue on Saturday and Sunday.

Wilder Sr. 15, Kitsap 6

KR 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 6 7 5

WSr. 5 0 2 4 0 1 3 — 15 14 1

Pitching

WSr. — Brenkman 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Dearinger 2 IP, H, ER, BB, 3 K; Oase 0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB; Doyle IP, 2 BB, 2 K; Swenson 2 IP, H, 3 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Tennell 4-5, HR, 2 2B, 3 R, 6 RBI; Seibel 2-3, 3B, 4 R; Fisher 2-3, R, 3 RBI; Leitz 1-4, 2B, SF, 5 RBI; Waddell 1-2, 3 R; Williams 1-3, 2B, 2 R.

Kingston Kings 8, Wilder Junior 5

KINGSTON — A rough second inning hurt the Wilder Junior Baseball Club in an 8-5 loss Tuesday to the Kingston Kings.

Kingston scored seven runs in the second inning. Otherwise, Wilder Junior pretty much shut them down, allowing only five hits all game.

Noah Johnstad was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Asher Irvine was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Meanwhile, Logan Botero had a hit and two runs scored, and Wyatt Bruch had a double and an RBI.

On the mound, Ryder Trudeau went two innings, allowing three hits and four earned runs while striking out two. Sawyer Brinton went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Wilder Junior next plays at the Brian Cox Wood Bat tournament in Chehalis Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kingston 8, Wilder Jr. 5

WJr. 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 — 5 8 3

King. 0 7 0 0 0 1 x — 8 5 2

Pitching

WJr. — Trudeau 2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 K; Brinton 4 IP, 2 H, 2 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Johnstad 2-3, R, SB; Irvine 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Botero 1-2, 2 R; Bruch 2B, RBI.