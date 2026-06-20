Online forum set for state legislative seat

PORT TOWNSEND — The League of Women Voters of Jefferson County will conduct an online forum for candidates for state Legislative District 24, Position 1, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The forum will include candidates Adam Bernbaum, Ted Bowen, Aiden Hamilton and Eric Pratt.

Links to the online forum are expected to be posted at https://lwvcla.clubexpress.com.

The forum will be simulcast on KPTZ 91.9 FM and will be posted to its YouTube channel.

A separate online forum featuring candidates for state Legislative District 24, Position 2, is set for June 30.

The league also plans an in-person forum for candidates for Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, District 3, on July 7 at the Beach Club in Port Ludlow.