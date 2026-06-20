EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Jefferson commissioners, tribe to discuss land act

The Recompete program, a meeting with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and a potential new port commissioner will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a government-to-government meeting with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 20 regarding an Open Space Tax application from Jefferson Land Trust.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 6 regarding the proposed update to the comprehensive plan.

• A call for a public hearing regarding proposed supplemental budget appropriations.

• Workshops regarding the strategic plan, Brinnon flood plain planning and the proposed update to the comprehensive plan.

• A letter of support for the North Olympic Development Council’s National Coastal Resiliency Fund grant application for Brinnon flood plain planning.

• An amended agreement with the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post 26 to extend the lease for the county’s emergency shelter through June 30, 2027.

• An amended agreement with Bayside Housing for an additional $27,000 per month in Affordable Housing funds to operate the county’s emergency shelter.

• An amended agreement with Cherie Moulin for an additional $15,000 to provide consulting services related to online permits.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27565404672494?p=vFhG7pQwhYR01bJrWI.

For audio only, call 469-965-260 and enter conference ID 199 129 315#.

• The Climate Action Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89898601317.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 898 9860 1317.

• The Housing Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

• The Jefferson County Water Utility Coordinating Committee will conduct a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99232457357?pwd=iXphcx6blEFNPJ0EFdHoRIdoEfLMyW.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 959 5317 4353 and passcode 458914.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will hear a quarterly update regarding the Recompete program from Molly Pringle and Carolyn Edge during the commissioners’ weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ meeting, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A discussion with the state Department of Transportation regarding construction projects on U.S. Highway 101.

• Resolutions appointing Ryan Amiot and Justin McNeal to the Revenue Advisory Committee and appointing Walter Morton and Kaye Richardson to the Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Committee.

• A letter to the Office of the Attorney General to provide comments on proposed amendments to the Model Public Records Act Rules.

• A recommendation from Health and Human Services to reallocate $68,757 in opioid settlement funds for harm reduction supplies to staff costs to operate the Harm Reduction Center.

• An agreement and authorization form with Washington State Military Department and Federal Emergency Management Agency for a $51,504 grant to study the feasibility of reducing overtopping of 3 Crabs Road by raising the road surface.

• A letter of approval to waive the application and fees for the Clallam Bay/Sekiu Fun Days assembly permit.

• Agreements with the cities of Port Angeles and Sequim for criminal justice district court services, criminal justice prosecuting attorney services, criminal justice confinement services and criminal justice public defense services.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 14 regarding a proposed $359,306 grant from the Opportunity Fund for the Dry Creek Water Association.

• An agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $204,800 to provide inmate tracking and reporting software.

• Amended agreements with the state Health Care Authority to update the point of contact for the clinical services divisions at the jail and the juvenile detention facility.

• A renewed annual agreement with Washington State Military Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a $36,563 emergency management preparedness grant.

• An agreement with Accurate Electric Unlimited for $1,002,803 for the juvenile services and jail detention security electronics systems replacement project.

• A contract with the Salish Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization for $29,677 to provide drug court case management, drug testing and therapeutic youth supports.

The meeting agendas are expected to be posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 0699 0452 and passcode 12345.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 871 5545 6038 and passcode 12345.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will consider appointing a new commissioner for District 2 when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://clallampud.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81401897562?pwd=85SS9lvlupl0dPSlOXWEo1KCut4pbx.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

To join the meeting, visit csd49.zoom.us/j/82679232108 or dial 1-253-215-8782 with meeting ID: 826 7923 2108.

The agenda is expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board also will meet in executive session during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room at 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

For audio only, dial 509-598-2842. The conference ID number is 321 942 849#.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

North Olympic Library Trustees

The North Olympic Library System Board of Trustees will hear a presentation on recent and upcoming information technology projects when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99297588060?pwd=Mo9AlWgGXGOblAkFsLlYMaOfoHQfGu.1.

The meeting full agenda is posted at https://www.nols.org/board-administration.

Water District 1

Jefferson County Water District 1 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The district will meet at the Paradise Bay Community Club, 141 W. Alder St., Port Ludlow.

Water District 1 serves Paradise Bay.