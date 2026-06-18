‘Strange Townhall’ set for Saturday
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 18, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Olympic Strange Days will host “Strange Townhall” at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The paranormal meeting will be at Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles.
Admission is $10 per person or free for members of Olympic Strange Days’ Patreon.
The meeting will start with screening of the 2022 documentary “A Flash of Beauty: Bigfoot Revealed.”
Afterward, Barb Shupe will host a community town hall for residents to share local encounters. There also will be a film crew on scene to record stories.
The meeting will close with a presentation from Mike Clelland, the author of “The Messengers.”
For more information, visit www.olympicstrangedays.com.