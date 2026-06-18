Shrimp, singers and acrobats set to entertain the Peninsula

Acrobats, folk singers and shrimp will highlight entertainment across the Peninsula this weekend.

• The Brinnon Fire Association will host the Brinnon Shrimp Festival from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event celebrating the local crustaceans will be at Brinnon Center, 31 Brinnon Lane.

Proceeds from the free festival will support the Brinnon/Quilcene Youth Cadet Program by helping to provide equipment and personal protective gear for cadets.

The festival will feature live music and entertainment, the Kids Zone, food trucks, fresh spot shrimp for sale, local vendors and artisans.

New this year will be a rock climbing wall in the Kids Zone.

Some of the Hood Canal-inspired food for sale will include shrimp kebabs, tempura shrimp and garlic shrimp as well as local oysters and crab.

There also will be burgers, hot dogs, pie, ice cream, cotton candy, root beer floats and cupcakes.

Featured musical performers include James Howard at 9:30 a.m., Jodi Ryan at 10:45 a.m., Luck of the Draw at noon, Swing Fever of Western Washington at 1:30 p.m. and the Buck Ellard Band at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.brinnon shrimpfest.com.

• Lucy Clearwater will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Tickets are $12 per person at www.lucy clearwater.com/tour or $20 at the door.

The show will include performances by Not Lenny and Ray Williams.

Clearwater is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter in the California folk tradition. She was the winner of the New Folk Competition at the 2024 Kerrville Folk Festival and has been touring across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe for the past several years.

Her debut album, “People ≠ Possessions,” was released in May.

The album was produced by Grammy winner Tyler Chester and recorded live to tape at Bell Choir Studios in Los Angeles.

The album includes contributions from Madison Cunningham, Kenneth Pattengale of the Milk Carton Kids, Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek, Rob Moose, Harrison Whitford, Hayden Everett and Drew Taubenfeld.

Clearwater also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend, with guests Lucy London and Will Jevre.

Tickets for Monday’s show are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

• Sequim Acrobatics will present “CircuiTree” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $22 per person at www.field hallevents.org/tickets or at the door.

The cirque-style acrobatics performances will feature acrobatic storytelling, feats of strength and flexibility and music.

Sequim Acrobatics, a local performance studio for youths ages 8-18 as well as adults, was founded in 2011.

For more information, visit www.sequim acrobatics.com.

• Tom del Hotal will present “Orchard Planning and Management on the Olympic Peninsula” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

Hotal will discuss how to select the best trees, identify and prepare planting sites and the best practices for year-round management.

The free workshop is part of the Clallam County Master Gardeners’ Digging Deeper gardening series.

For more information, call 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• The Sons of Norway’s Olympic Lodge will conduct a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Farmers Market in the Gateway Transit Center, 122 E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The sale will feature lefse and other Scandinavian baked goods as well as Scandinavian-design greeting cards and gift wraps.

• Vern Frykholm will present “George Washington Speaks” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim.

The history presentation is free, although donations to “George Washington Speaks” will be accepted.

Frykholm will don period attire and share information about George Washington, the Founding Fathers, the Declaration of Independence, the American Revolutionary War and the U.S. Constitution.

The 45-minute presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and pictures with George Washington.

For more information, visit www.george washingtonspeaks.com.

• The Jefferson County Fair will host a cribbage tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday at the county fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Admission is $10 per player. Proceeds will benefit the fair.

For more information, email kristi.jeffco.events@gmail.com.

• The Salish Sea Makers Market will open its Summer Solstice Makers Market from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the hay barn at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

The market will feature array of artists and makers selling nature-inspired art, indoor plants, stained glass, botanical body care, crocheted plushies and woodwork.