Tickets on sale for ‘A Taste of Provence’

SEQUIM — Tickets are on sale for the July 17 and July 18 dining experience, “A Taste of Provence.”

The gourmet meal is a new addition to the Sequim Lavender Festival, which is planning its 30th year.

Tickets are $80 per person at https://insideoutsolutions.ticketspice.com/a-taste-of-provence.

The dinner, which is a fundraiser for Sequim Sunrise Rotary, will be served at the Guy Cole Center in Carrie Blake Park.

Chef Chris H. Plemmons will oversee the preparation of a four-course meal designed to showcase the exquisite ways herbes de Provence can elevate classic dishes.

The menu will include:

• Pissaladière, a caramelized onion tart, paired with fresh greens dressed in an orange lavender honey vinaigrette.

• Chicken Provencal infused with herbes de Provence, braised with garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes and green olives, and served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes and pattern-stamped fougasse bread for dipping.

• A palate-cleansing interlude featuring peppery mixed greens balanced by a creamy herb vinaigrette.

• Chocolate mousse served alongside buttery lavender shortbread cookies.

Reasonably priced bottles of wine will be offered for sale.