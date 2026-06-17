Tickets on sale for ‘A Taste of Provence’
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026
SEQUIM — Tickets are on sale for the July 17 and July 18 dining experience, “A Taste of Provence.”
The gourmet meal is a new addition to the Sequim Lavender Festival, which is planning its 30th year.
Tickets are $80 per person at https://insideoutsolutions.ticketspice.com/a-taste-of-provence.
The dinner, which is a fundraiser for Sequim Sunrise Rotary, will be served at the Guy Cole Center in Carrie Blake Park.
Chef Chris H. Plemmons will oversee the preparation of a four-course meal designed to showcase the exquisite ways herbes de Provence can elevate classic dishes.
The menu will include:
• Pissaladière, a caramelized onion tart, paired with fresh greens dressed in an orange lavender honey vinaigrette.
• Chicken Provencal infused with herbes de Provence, braised with garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes and green olives, and served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes and pattern-stamped fougasse bread for dipping.
• A palate-cleansing interlude featuring peppery mixed greens balanced by a creamy herb vinaigrette.
• Chocolate mousse served alongside buttery lavender shortbread cookies.
Reasonably priced bottles of wine will be offered for sale.