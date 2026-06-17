PORT ANGELES LEFTIES: Lefties’ bats remain cold against Bellingham

Pitcher Brady Prague delivers to the plate against Bellingham at Civic Field on Tuesday. Port Angeles pitchers allowed just two earned runs but were hurt by six unearned runs in an 8-1 loss. Playing third base for the Lefties is Kaleb Campbell. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties have struggled offensively their past three games as the Bellingham Bells fired a three-hitter at the Lefties in an 8-1 victory at Civic Field.

The Lefties returned for a six-game homestand after traveling through Canada for a week. After pounding the ball in three straight games against Kamloops and beating Kelowna 9-7 on Friday, the Lefties have scored just two runs in their past three games.

Caden Young (Fordham) and Kaleb Campbell (Centralia College) hit back-to-back doubles for Port Angeles in the fifth inning, with Campbell driving in Young. Tyson Pettingill (Cal State, San Berndardino) also had a single.

Bellingham, the defending West Coast League champion, did all of its damage early, with Lefties pitchers holding the Bells scoreless over the final three innings.

The Lefties were also hurt by errors, giving up six unearned runs as their staff allowed just two earned runs. Starter Brady Sprague (Corban University) struggled with control, giving up five walks in four innings, but he also gave up just one earned run.

Relievers Matt Capel (Edmonds College), Devon Hewitt (Pradise Valley Community College), Wes Lynch (California Lutheran) and Mason Seay (University of Puget Sound) did well, allowing just one run over the final four innings, but the Lefties’ bats remained cold all game. Lynch pitched one inning and struck out the side.

Port Angeles (4-12) played Bellingham (10-6) on Wednesday night after press deadline and wraps up its series with the Bells at 6:35 p.m. today at Civic Field. On Friday, the Lefties’ cross-strait rival Victoria HarbourCats come in to town for a three-game series beginning at 6:35 p.m. at Civic Field.

Bellingham 8, Port Angeles 1

Bell. 0 3 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 — 8 10 0

PA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 3

Pitching

PA — Sprague 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Capel IP, H, BB, K; Hewitt IP, 3 H, ER, K; Lynch IP, H, 3 K; Seay 2 IP, 2 H, BB.

Hitting

PA — Young 1-3, 2B, R; Campbell 1-3, 2B, RBI; Pettingill 1-2, BB.