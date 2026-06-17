Northwest company purchases former McKinley mill property

PORT ANGELES — A Washington-based company has agreed to purchase the former McKinley mill property and will undergo an evaluation to determine opportunities to return the industrial area to use.

Candelaria Industries LLC, an ownership group led by Rob Janicki, will purchase the property located at 1902 Marine Drive, subject to government approval.

“This is a significant legacy industrial property with existing infrastructure, and we are still in the early evaluation stage,” said Janicki, the founder of Candelaria Industries. “Our focus right now is understanding what is feasible, what is appropriate for the site, and how any future redevelopment would move forward through the required review, permitting and public process.”

No redevelopment plan has been determined.

Any future use requiring new or modified approvals would be subject to environmental review, permitting, public process and independent or third-party review or certification, the company stated in news release.

Candelaria representatives said the company looks forward to working with the property owner, local government agencies, tribal governments, community stakeholders and the broader community.

Janicki is a Washington-based business owner, developer and founder of The RJ Group. He began his career at EDS in San Francisco and Dallas before he returned to Skagit County in 1993 to join his family’s company, Janicki Logging, and soon after began investing in and developing local property.

He formed The RJ Group in 2010, and the company has since focused on local residential, commercial and land-use projects.

Janicki also is the owner of Galbraith Tree Farm in Whatcom County, where he granted a recreation easement to the city of Bellingham to support long-term public trail access.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics from Gonzaga University, where he graduated magna cum laude.