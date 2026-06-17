Man arrested following vehicle pursuit east of Sequim

SEQUIM — A Port Angeles man has been arrested on investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle following a short pursuit east of Sequim.

Martin C. Swagerty, 31, was booked into the Clallam County Jail on Tuesday afternoon after a Clallam County Sheriff’s deputy used a tactical maneuver to stop the stolen truck he was allegedly driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 101.

Possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class B felony while attempting to elude a police vehicle is a Class C felony.

The State Patrol is investigating Swagerty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began when deputies responded about 3 p.m. Tuesday following reports of an erratically driven truck that was stolen in Port Angeles.

Deputy Michael Loucks located the vehicle near Palo Alto Road and observed it swerving and unable to stay in its lane. He determined there was reasonable suspicion the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Loucks activated his emergency lights and siren, but Swagerty continued east on Highway 101 at speeds ranging from 30 to 50 mph.

Clallam County deputies determined the truck posed a public safety risk and authorized Loucks to execute a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, which forces a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees.

Loucks pushed the truck onto the shoulder of the roadway, where additional deputies and a state trooper assisted in taking Swagerty into custody.