Go outside and touch grass

ONCE UPON A time, you had to put your pants on before engaging with the world.

If you arrived at school, work or anywhere in public without wearing clothes, you would, at best, be asked to leave and, at worst, be escorted from the premises in a straitjacket provided by the state.

Times have changed thanks to the series of tubes we call the internet.

Now a person can live, work and play from the comfort of their own home without wearing pants or fearing a wardrobe intervention from the state.

But such progress comes at a cost.

In May of this year, our nation’s surgeon general issued an official warning on the harms of screen use. The report warns that excessive screen use leads to bad stuff like feelings of loneliness and isolation.

On a community level, that manifests as an increased feeling of political division and a decreased sense of belonging.

Does any of that resonate with you? (Don’t worry, reading this paper on a desktop or phone doesn’t count as screen time.)

It ain’t rocket surgery: Where and how you choose to spend your time has a significant impact on your wellbeing.

Maybe doomscrolling for two hours after work on your couch isn’t great for your perception of reality or mental health.

Touch grass, as the kids say to those chronically online and unmoored from their surroundings.

Lucky for you, the Waterfront District is rife with possibilities for fostering community connections and opportunities to touch grass.

As a Main Street Affiliate, the Waterfront District follows the Main Street Approach.

Main Street is not just the name of the entryway at Disney parks worldwide, it is a tested economic development tool that capitalizes on a community’s unique assets.

One of Port Angeles’ greatest assets is our people. We are indomitable. And when we come together, we can accomplish great things (see: Dream Playground, Field Hall, Boys & Girls Club).

Main Street communities foster a sense of belonging, place and pride.

One of the greatest ways that Main Street fosters belonging is through volunteerism.

Volunteerism is core to the Main Street Approach.

Community revitalization cannot happen without community effort.

Developer-led revitalization is called gentrification, and I can tell you we don’t want to see that here.

It feels good to be part of a larger effort, working toward a shared solution or goal.

Volunteering on a project you care about leads to good stuff like feelings of social cohesion and a sense of personal control over your surroundings.

Our historic downtown is a source of place and pride for many.

More than 200 independent businesses operate in the Waterfront District.

According to the American Independent Business Alliance, every dollar spent in a small independent business re-circulates in the local economy three to four times more than a dollar spent in a chain business.

About 80 percent of downtown shops earn over 90 percent of their revenue from in-person sales.

These businesses also provide much-needed gathering spaces for neighbors and community members.

Often referred to as third places, they are locations to meet old friends and make new ones.

If increasing your sense of belonging, pumping up the local economy or meeting old friends and making new ones are not compelling enough reasons for you to put your pants on and join us outside, then perhaps a plea will work: We need you and we miss you.

We promise Port Angeles is cooler than Silicon Valley.

Join us for a Plucking Posse work party any Tuesday this summer from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to feel what I’m talking about.

We meet at the Conrad Dyar Memorial Fountain.

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Sam Grello is the executive director for the Port Angeles Waterfront District.