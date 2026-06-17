Firefighters contain blaze to outbuilding, vehicles

Firefighters contained a fire to a two-story outbuilding and several vehicles despite windy conditions on Tuesday. (Port Angeles Fire Department)

PORT ANGELES — Firefighters contained a fire to a two-story outbuilding and several vehicles despite windy conditions that pushed the flames toward nearby trees and vegetation.

The Port Angeles Fire Department and Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue responded about 1:39 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 400 block of West 15th Street in Port Angeles.

When firefighters arrived, they found a detached two-story outbuilding about 20 feet by 20 feet fully involved with multiple nearby exposures threatened, the Port Angeles Fire Department stated in a news release.

Crews deployed hose lines and established a water supply, allowing firefighters to knock down the fire and limit its spread, the fire department said.

Pine Street was temporarily closed during the operation to ensure the safety of emergency responders and the public, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remained under investigation Wednesday, the fire department said.

The Port Angeles Police Department assisted with traffic control, and Olympic Ambulance and Port Angeles City Light also responded, the fire department said.