Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will be at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville this evening to late night and also for Wednesday night to late night.

Operations will continue late Thursday morning to early afternoon.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for this week.

There are no landing practice operations scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.