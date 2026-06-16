Two arrests made in suspected drug deals

PORT ANGELES — Two people were arrested on investigation of drug crimes in an operation led by the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Port Angeles Police Department reported.

Daun L. Layton, 44, was booked into the Clallam County Jail on Monday for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and Dennis P. Tierney, 52, was booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance.

The OPNET operation, in cooperation with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office and PAPD, focused on drug activity in the downtown area.

Investigators located a blue Dodge Durango parked in the 100 block of East Third Street that has been the subject of multiple complaints of short-stay traffic, according to PAPD.

After investigators observed traffic consistent with drug sales at the vehicle, they arranged for sheriff’s deputies to contact Tierney, the suspected buyer. That resulted in the recovery of a small amount of suspected fentanyl, OPNET detectives said.

Meanwhile, detectives observed another suspected transaction and multiple other individuals approaching the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies and PAPD officers then made contact at the vehicle and detained the occupants, including Layton.

Once they obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, investigators located multiple weapons, including a large, fixed-blade knife that was stored in the driver’s side door panel. Two revolvers were observed between the driver’s seat and the center console. A third revolver was observed in the same location but determined to be a pellet gun. A small hatchet also was within reach of the driver, along with two police scanners.

About 2.64 grams of fentanyl chalk, a digital scale with residue, various pills, multiple bottles of methadone and drug paraphernalia also were seized from the vehicle, OPNET detectives said.