Shane Park playground closed for tree removal

PORT ANGELES — The city of Port Angeles has temporarily closed the playground at Shane Park while preparing the removal of high-risk trees.

The trees, most of them dead, pose a risk to the safety of visitors to the playground, according to a news flash on the city’s website.

The restrooms and open playing field at the part are not affected by this closure.

No date has been set for reopening the playground, although it will likely be several months, the city said.

The city is encouraging residents to visit other playgrounds in the city including:

• 5th and Oak Park, 136 W. Fifth St.

• Crown Park, 1921 W. Fourth St.

• Dream Playground, 302 S. Race St.

• Elks Playfield, 533 W. 14th St.

• Quinn Redlin Kintner Memorial Park, 1006 E. Georgiana St.

• Rains Park, 921 E. Eighth Street

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 360-417-4550, email parks andrecreation@cityofpa.us or visit www.cityofpa.us/m/newsflash/home/detail/2031.