Road work began in downtown Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES — Interwest Construction, Inc., of Burlington, has begun work on the First Street and Front Street Pedestrian Enhancements project.

The current work involves improvements to four mid-block crosswalks across Front Street and First Street, between Oak and Laurel streets and between Laurel and Lincoln streets, according to a press release from the city of Port Angeles.

The improvements include installation of ADA curb ramps, curb extensions, pedestrian flashing beacons and advanced signage.

Construction activities include demolition of existing crosswalk ramps, forming and pouring new curb ramps and preparations for the installation of pedestrian flashing beacons.

Residents, visitors and business owners can expect intermittent single lane closures, bike lane closures and sidewalk closures within the work zone.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times, the city said.

The $946,554 construction contract is funded by a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant from the state Department of Transportation.

The project also includes future improvements to the four intersections of Albert and Chambers streets with First and Front streets, according to the city’s website.

For more information, contact the city’s Public Works and Utilities Department at publicworks@cityofpa.us or visit www.cityofpa.us/1413/first-street-and-front-street-pedestrian.