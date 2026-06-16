Port Angeles ‘City Shade’ continues

PORT ANGELES — The city of Port Angeles is accepting applications for its City Shade street tree program through July 31.

Applications can be submitted online at https://cityofpa.form.transform.civicplus.com/34717.

The program, now in its fourth year, will provide approximately 90 free trees to city residents to plant in public rights-of-way around the city to expand the city’s tree canopy.

This year the city will provide sky tower ginkgoes, Persian Ironwoods, starlight dogwoods and sterling silver lindens.

City staff will review proposed planting sites and offer the species best suited to the location’s size, soil conditions and the presence of utility infrastructure.

Applicants selected to receive a tree will be notified by Sept. 18 and the trees will be delivered on Saturday, Oct. 24, following a planting demonstration during the city’s Arbor Day celebration.

The trees will be delivered in a #16 fabric planting bag and applicants will be responsible for planting them and weekly watering during the first two summers as well as for pruning and raking leaves, as needed.

Community members interested in supporting the City Shade program are also encouraged to to submit a volunteer intake form to the city’s Community and Economic Development Department at ced@cityofpa.us.

For more information, visit www.cityofpa.us/streettreeprogram.