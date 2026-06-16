Jefferson County launches safety plan

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County is developing a comprehensive safety action plan to help reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on roads and streets throughout the county.

Development of the plan will involve studying crash patterns, identifying safety risks, engaging the public and developing a prioritized list of safety improvement projects and strategies.

The public will have multiple opportunities to participate in the development of the plan, including an online survey at https://arcg.is/1zqn4a1 and public outreach events at the Chimacum Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 and Sept. 27.

The online survey will close July 3.

An outline of the plan will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners during a workshop at the board’s Oct. 26 meeting.

The comprehensive sfety action plan is funded through a grant from the federal Safe Streets for All program.

The City of Port Townsend is also developing a comprehensive sfety action plan within city limits, details are posted at cityofpt.us/publicworks/page/safe-streets-all-safety-action-plan.

For more information, visit www.co.jefferson.wa.us/1979/comp-safety-action-plan.