WEST COAST LEAGUE: Port Angeles Lefties split first two games with Kelowna

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Port Angeles Lefties will be looking to win the rubber game against Kelowna on Sunday night after splitting the first two games of their series in Canada.

The Lefties were four-hit by the Falcons in a 7-1 loss Saturday. On Friday, the Lefties scored two runs in the ninth inning to beat the Falcons 9-7.

Port Angeles play Kelowna Sunday night with the results after press deadline.

In Saturday’s game, Ethan Wood (Regis University) provided the Lefties’ only run with a solo home run in the fourth inning, the first home run of his West Coast League career.

Devon Hewitt (Paradise Valley Community College) started and took the loss, going six innings and allowing six hits, two walks and five earned runs. Wyatt Mohler (Saint Mary’s College of California commitment) pitched a scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit and one walk.

Port Angeles (4-10) returns home Tuesday from its week-long Canadian road trip, hosting defending WCL champion Bellingham (8-6) at 6:35 p.m. at Civic Field.

Kelowna 7, Port Angeles 1

PA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 3

Kel. 3 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 x — 7 9 0

Pitching

PA — Hewitt 6 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Sweeney IP, 2 H, ER, BB, K; Mohler IP, H, BB.

Hitting

PA — Wood 1-4, HR, R, RBI.

Friday’s Game

Port Angeles 9, Kelowna 7

The Lefties rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 9-7 victory in a back-and-forth affair against the Falcons.

The Lefties had a lead of 4-0 at one point, but the Falcons rallied twice to tie it at 5-5 in the sixth and 7-7 in the eighth.

Jordan Daniels (Chaffey College) led off the ninth with a triple, then came in to score on a Wood RBI single to make it 8-7. After Madden Ocko (Fordham) walked, Garrett Patterson tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single. Ocko tried to score but was thrown out at home.

Casey Julkowski (Centralia College) allowed two Kelowna baserunners in the bottom of the ninth on a hit batsman and a single, but he got a fly ball out and a strikeout to end the game. Julkowski earned the victory, going 1⅓ innings.

Patterson had a huge day, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a walk. Wood was 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, while Ocko was 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Sam Matosich (Centralia College), a Lefties returnee from last season, had a hit, a sacrifice, a run scored and two RBIs.

George Smith (Regis) had an RBI double and Daniels scored a pair of runs.

Tim Hudson (Citrus College) started, going 5⅓ innings, allowing seven hits and five earned runs. He walked three and struck out three. Michael Moses (Chaffey) went 2⅓ innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out one.

Port Angeles 9, Kelowna 7

PA 0 1 0 3 0 1 2 0 2 — 9 15 2

Kel. 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 2 0 — 7 12 0

Pitching

PA — Hudson 5.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Moses 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K; Julkowski 1.1 IP, H, K.

Hitting

PA — Patterson 4-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, BB; Ocko 3-4, 3 R, BB; Wood 3-5, R, 2 RBI; Daniels 1-4, 3B, 2 R, BB; Matosich 1-4, R, 2 RBI, Smith 1-3, 2B, RBI.