Annual Brinnon Shrimp Festival set for Saturday

BRINNON — The Brinnon Fire Association will host the Brinnon Shrimp Festival from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The annual festival celebrating the local crustaceans will be at Brinnon Center, 31 Brinnon Lane.

Proceeds from the free festival will support the Brinnon/Quilcene Youth Cadet Program by helping to provide equipment and personal protective gear for the cadets.

The festival features live music and entertainment, the Kid Zone, food trucks, fresh spot shrimp for sale, local vendors and artisans.

New for this year is a rock climbing wall in the Kids Zone.

Some of the Hood Canal-inspired food for ale includes shrimp kebabs, tempura shrimp and garlic shrimp as well as local oysters and crab.

Their will also be burgers, hot dogs, pie, ice cream, cotton candy, root beer floats and cupcakes.

Featured musical performers include:

• James Howard; psychedelic blues rock at 9:30 a.m.

• Jodi Ryan; pop, country, jazz and rock at 10:45 a.m.

• Luck of the Draw; bluegrass, country and classic rock and roll at noon.

• Swing Fever of Western Washington, dance music of the 1930s and 1940s at 1:30 p.m.

• Buck Ellard Band; traditional country with modern flair, classic rock and blues at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.brinnonshrimp fest.com.