Acrobatic performances scheduled this weekend

PORT ANGELES — Sequim Acrobatics will present “CircuiTree” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The cirque-style acrobatics performances will be at Field Arts and Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $22 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets or at the door.

The show features acrobatic storytelling, feats of strength and flexibility and music.

Sequim Acrobatics, a local performance studio for youths ages from 8- to 18-years as well as adults, was founded in 2011.

For more information, visit www.sequim acrobatics.com.