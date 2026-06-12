ALL PENINSULA BOYS SOCCER MVP: No man marking Matthew Miller

Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller, left, attempts to maintain possession near midfield during a match against the Bainbridge Spartans at Wally Sigmar Field at Peninsula College. Miller is the All-Peninsula Boys Soccer MVP for the second straight season.

PORT ANGELES — Matthew Miller earned this. Miller committed completely to taking his game to the next level while pursuing a shot to continue his soccer career in college — sacrificing his spot on the Port Angeles boys basketball and tennis teams and frequently traveling to Puyallup to test his mettle with his select club team, Washington Premier.

As a result, he produced a senior season with the Roughriders varsity soccer team unlike any other in school history and found his new home at Bellevue College.

Miller entered the season seven goals shy of tying Rick Smith’s 26-year old career goal-scoring record of 66 and shattered the mark five games into the season in a 1-0 win over Olympic.

He finished the season and his career with 97 goals, setting another single-season school record along the way with 38 goals and six assists, 16 more goals than he tallied in 2025 as Port Angeles went 15-4 overall and 12-2 in the Olympic League.

He compiled four separate hauls (four goals in a game), three hat-tricks, four braces and five single-goal games for the Roughriders

Miller was selected as the Olympic League Offensive MVP and he’s also the Peninsula Daily News’ All-Peninsula Boys Soccer MVP for the second consecutive seaason in voting conducted by the sports staff of the newspaper and area coaches.

The sometimes cruel nature of soccer denied the Roughriders and Miller their ultimate goal of a spot in the state tournament, but the team produced plenty of highlights.

“We beat Sequim twice, North Kitsap twice, I’ve never beaten Sequim at Sequim until this senior year and we never beat North Kitsap twice,” Miller said. Port Angeles hadn’t beaten Sequim on the Wolves’ home field since 2018.

“I really wanted to score six goals in one game, but I got stuck getting past four goals,” Miller said. And I wanted to score 40 goals and I was two short.”

Miller also enjoyed playing home games at Peninsula College’s Wally Sigmar Field.

Miller is realistic and knows that most community college soccer contests don’t draw large crowds (Peninsula College, excluded).

“[The game day environment] probably won’t top the high school games at Peninsula College, the atmosphere and the joy,” Miller said. “We will have to motivate ourselves.”

Riders head coach Chris Saari said Miller isn’t arrogant about his skills.

“He remains humble and grounded and eager to improve,” Saari said.

Miller said his faith motivates him.

“Im thankful to God for keeping me grounded,” Miller said. “I know my value comes from him and not just my performance in soccer.”

Saari was impressed with Miller’s sacrifices.

“He didn’t play Tennis or Basketball his senior year to focus more on soccer. He tried out for Washington Premier ECNL team and made it and did well for the team. He works out on his own or with friends sometimes on finishing and other skills.He also maintains a 3.5 GPA or higher.”

Miller said it was tough to turn down tennis and hoops.

“It was a very difficult decision but I knew it was the right decisioin,” Miller said. “It was sad at times but I still enjoyed watching and rooting them on from the sidelines. I saw a lot of growth on the court and saw some younger guys step up because maybe I wasn’t there, so that was cool to see.”

Miller said he tried out for Washington Premier and went to four skill camps, including a trip to San Diego State, to get a taste of higher competition.

“It definitely made me a better soccer player playing against really talented kids,” Miller said. “A lot of them come from more money and priviledge, some of them thought I was some farm kid. So it was a learning curve but good prep for somewhere like Bellevue.”

Miller chose to play at Bellevue College in order to get out of his comfort zone and grow.

“Bellevue over PC, I wanted to get out of PA to become more independent and focus on learning more about myself and understanding what I want. I think being away will help me focus on that.

And it isn’t too far away for my parents and grandparents to come to a game.”

2026 All-Peninsula Boys Soccer Team

• MVP: Matthew Miller, sr., Fwd., Port Angeles.

• Joshua Alcaraz, sr., Fwd., Sequim — Second-team All-Olympic League pick.

• Tanner LaGrange, fr., Fwd.,Port Angeles — Impressive debut season with nine goals, three assists to earn second-team All-Olympic League.

• Colten Anderson, soph., Fwd., Sequim — First-team All-Olympic League pick.

• Kanyon Anderson, jr., Mid. Port Angeles — Skilled passer on the Peninsula tallied two goals and 11 assists in earning first-team All-Olympic League.

• Alan Morales, soph., East Jefferson — Quick and accurate striker improved Rivals’ offensively from the start of the season.

• Jameson Henery, sr., East Jefferson — Versatile athlete earned first-team All-Nisqually League.

• Grant Butterworth, sr., Def., Port Angeles — Described as the “backbone of PA defense,” by Saari. First-team All-Olympic League choice had two assists offensively.

• Armando Sanchez, sr., Def., East Jefferson — First-team All-Nisqually League choice.

• Taihvan Lyle, jr., Def., Port Angeles — Second-team All-Olympic League choice.

• Mario Flores, sr., Def., Forks — Capable defender earned honorable mention All-Evergreen League.

• Kaiden Tosland, sr., Gk., Sequim — First-team All-Olympic League goalkeeper. Trimmed goals allowed from 32 in 2025 to 24 in 2026 and saved five penalty shots.

• Emilio Lopez, sr., Gk, East Jefferson — Rivals goalkeeper voted the Nisqually League Goalkeeper of the Year.

• Maverick Williams, fr., Port Angeles — Solid debut in goal for Riders with seven shutouts.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.