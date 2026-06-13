Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith, discussing a 1/10 of 1 percent sales tax funding bill to support a law enforcement hiring initiative.

Tuesday – North Olympic Healthcare Network introduces their newest residents that are participating in the Rural Training Program: Sage Arvila, MD; Adam Casey, DO; and Alexandra Soos, MD.

Second segment – Field Hall presenter Erica Bauermeister, reading from her novel “The School of Essential Ingredients,” with each reading paired to a themed course and wines from Marrowstone Vineyards.

Third segment – Clallam County Amateur Radio Club Vice President Sheldon Koehler, discussing the club’s upcoming Field Day.

Wednesday – Peninsula College President Suzy Ames.

Second segment – Bev Dawson discussing the Master Gardeners Home Garden Tour.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.