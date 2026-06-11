LEFTIES: Port Angeles plates eight late in loss

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Port Angeles scored eight runs over the final three innings but the Lefties’ attempt at a late comeback came up short in an 11-9 loss to the Kamloops NorthPaws on Wednesday.

Trailing 11-1 entering the seventh inning, Port Angeles scored once in the seventh, three more in the eighth. The Lefties put four across in its final turn at-bat on RBI singles from Wes Lynch and Ethan Wood and a pair of fielders’ choices that drove in runs from Roughrider alumni Jordan Shumway (Olympic College) and Sam Matosich, but could pull no closer.

Wood previously reached on an RBI double in the first inning and brought in another run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Matosich also notched a two-run triple in the eighth inning to score Caden Young, who was hit by a pitch and Shumway, who walked to reach base.

Kamloops did its damage early, scoring five runs and chasing Lefties starter Dawson Sweeney with none out in the third inning.

Aidan Vens couldn’t stop the flood, giving up four more runs in 1.2 innings on the hill.

Wyatt Mohler also had an RBI single for the Lefties (3-8), who dropped their second straight series.

Port Angeles visits Kelowna tonight at 6:35 p.m.

For broadcast information, visit https://westcoastleague.com/streaming.

Port Angeles

Kamloops 11, Port Angeles 9

Port Angeles 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 4 — 9 10 1

Kamloops 0 3 2 4 2 0 0 0 0 x — 11 9 1

Pitching

Port Angeles: Sweeney 2 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB; Vens 1.2 IP, H, 4 ER, 3 BB, K; Capel 0.1 IP, H, K; Seay 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB; Glowinkowski IP, BB.

Kamloops: Baetz 3 IP, 3 H, ER; Dekker 2 IP, K; Hirsh IP, BB, K; Dykstra IP, H, ER, BB; Tamayo IP, H, 3 ER, BB; Picheniuk 0.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER; Castilla 0.2 IP.

Enoch 1-1, R, RBI; Pettingill 2-3; Shumway 0-2, BB, RBI; Huie 1-2, R; Wood 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Young 1-3, 2 R; Matosich 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Mohler 1-1, R, RBI.