Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will be conducted at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville early afternoon to late Tuesday night. Practice also is slated for early afternoon to late Wednesday night, and for Thursday night to late night.

Operations will continue late Friday morning to early afternoon.

There will be landing practice operations at Ault Field Thursday night to late night. Operations will continue late Friday morning to early afternoon.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.