Public asked to submit questions for candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Clallam County and the North Olympic Library System are asking the public to submit questions for candidate forums set for later this month and July.

Questions should be concise, unbiased and related to the job, its policies and the candidates’ leadership skills. Similar questions may be combined.

Questions should be submitted to info@lwvcla.org at least five days prior to the forum for which they are intended.

The league would like questions that reflect a range of concerns from across the county. The questions will not be released to any candidates in advance of the forums.

The following forums have been scheduled:

• Legislative District 24, Position 1, at 5:30 p.m. June 23. Confirmed participants are Adam Bernbaum, Ted Bowen, Aiden Hamilton and Eric Pratt. Questions are due by 5 p.m. June 19.

• Legislative District 24, Position 2, at 5:30 p.m. June 30. Confirmed participants are Bradley Nemo Callaway, Patrick DePoe, Mark Hodgson, Marcia Kelbon and Kaylee Kuehn. Questions are due by 5 p.m. June 26.

• Public Utility District Commissioner, District 2, at 5:30 p.m. July 7. Confirmed participants are Missi Baker, Randy Brackett, Timothy Dalton, Rick Paschall and John “Jack” Smith. Questions due by 5 p.m. July 3.

The forums will be streamed on Zoom with no in-person attendance.

To join the online meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/87067917342.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 870 6791 7342.

A recording of each forum will be uploaded to the league’s Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCAGqsUCnCjYV—l9qbaZf0A within 72 h0urs.

For more information, email Deb Cannon, the leagues’s voter services chair, at bdcann@gmail.com or visit www.lwvcla.clubexpress.com.