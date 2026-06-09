Woman pleads guilty to assault on state trooper

PORT TOWNSEND — An Olympia woman pleaded guilty to third-degree assault of a state trooper during a traffic stop last October.

Camille C. Ehn, 35, a first-time offender, was sentenced to probation on Friday, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said. Her co-defendant, Alejandro Almirall-Nieves, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree assault, a Class B felony.

Third-degree assault is a Class C felony.

Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy said his office supported a stronger sentence but could not ask for more due to the state’s sentencing reform act.

On Oct. 4, 2025, a state trooper responded to a report of domestic violence in progress involving a white Subaru Outback on U.S. Highway 101 in Jefferson County, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

When the trooper stopped the vehicle, Ehn was identified as the driver and exhibited signs of intoxication, including a heavy odor of intoxicants and an open bottle of wine in the vehicle, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Ehn didn’t comply with the trooper’s instructions and punched the trooper in the face. Almirall-Nieves, the passenger in the vehicle, also interfered, resulting in additional assaults on the trooper, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

The trooper was transported by ambulance to Forks Community Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

“This case highlights the significant dangers faced by law enforcement officers, particularly when working alone in the West End of the county, where resources are spread thin,” Kennedy said. “Our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and incidents like this underscore the need for adequate support and backup for those serving in rural areas.”