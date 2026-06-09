Public comment on old K Ply site ends Monday

PORT ANGELES — The public comment period on a review of cleanup work at the former K Ply mill site on Port Angeles Harbor ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The site, at 439 Marine Drive, operated as a lumber and plywood mill from 1926 to 2011. A major cleanup in 2016 removed more than 50,000 tons of contaminated soil and included groundwater treatment and monitoring.

Because some pollution was left behind, the state Department of Ecology reviews the site about every five years to ensure the cleanup continues.

The latest review found that diesel contamination underground was not decreasing as quickly as expected and may not meet cleanup goals by the end of 2026 — the original target date.

The Port of Port Angeles, which owns the property, will continue testing groundwater twice a year while the Department of Ecology determines whether additional cleanup work is needed.

More information and the draft review are available at the Department of Ecology’s K Ply cleanup webpage at https://tinyurl.com/mr8bek55.

Questions can be addressed by email at connie.groven@ecy.wa.gov.