LEFTIES: PA falls in rain-shortened contest with Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kamloops jumped all over Port Angeles and Lefties starting pitcher Michael Moses from the get go, chasing the righthander after he allowed four walks, a three-run double and a two-RBI single in the opening frame of Port Angeles’ 11-8 loss in a weather-shortened six-inning contest Wednesday.

The NorthPaws were lead by Tanner Mitchell, who drove in five runs, including a bases-clearing double over left fielder Tyson Pettingill’s head to make it 5-0 Kamloops. Two batters later, it was back to the top of the order for Kade Crawford, who hit a single down the left field line, scoring two more, making it 7-0.

The Lefties went to the bullpen in desperate need of an out. Evan Dugdale was at the plate and took the second pitch he saw deep to left center field for his third home run of the season, putting an exclamation point on the nine-run inning.

Pettingill answered back for the Lefties in the top of the second with the first of two doubles on the day, this one a ground-rule double to score George Smith who had singled and stole third base and Greyson McDaniel, who walked.

Carter Enoch followed with an RBI double to spring Pettingill as Port Angeles trailed 9-3.

McDaniel walked to lead off the fourth and moved to third on Pettingill’s second extra base hit. Enoch drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Pettingill came home on a Garrett Patterson RBI single to trail 9-5.

Ethan Wood added an RBI double in the sixth to score Pettingill, who had reached with his third base hit of the game.

Carter Enoch scored on a groundout and Wood came home for a wild pitch to pull within 11-8

Rain delay leads to tarp

Rain had played a factor all night, but as the sixth inning rolled on, the weather wasn’t slowing down. Throughout the game, fresh dirt was poured on the mound and in the batter’s box, and finally, enough was enough for the umpires. A thirty-minute rain delay was announced.

West Coast League rules make games official after five full innings.

As the stoppage rolled along, that idea became a reality when the players tarped the field, making it official.

Port Angeles (3-7) continues the road trip at Kamloops again tonight at 6:35 p.m.

For broadcast information, visit https://westcoastleague.com/streaming.

Kamloops 11, Port Angeles 8, 6 innings

Port Angeles 0 3 0 2 0 3 1 0 — 8 9 0

Kamloops 9 0 0 2 0 0 X — 11 10 1

Hitting

Kamloops: — Mueller 1-5, R, RBI; Conner 1-2, 3 BB; Evans 1-4, BB, R; Stroup 1-3, 2 BB, R; Kovac 0-3, RBI.

Port Angeles: — Pettingill 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Enoch 1-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Wood 2-2, 2B, 2 BB, R, RBI; Patterson 1-3, RBI; Smith 2-4, R.

Pitching

Port Angeles: — Moses 0.2 IP, 4 H, 8 ER, 4 BB; Julkowski 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Hudson IP, K; Hewitt IP, H, 3 K.

Kamloops: — Pearce 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 K; Chimenti 2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.