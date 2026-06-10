BOYS SOCCER: Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller earns Olympic League MVP

Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller collects the ball during a West Central District match with Steilacoom at North Kitsap High School in Poulsbo.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles striker Matthew Miller was recognized for his outstanding senior season with the Olympic League Offensive MVP in voting conducted by league coaches.

Miller set the Roughriders’ career goal-scoring record early on, moving past Rick Smith (67) in the fifth game of the season.

He finished the season with 38 goals, another school record, scoring four hauls (four-goal games), three hat tricks, four braces and five single-goal games with six assists and capped his career with 97 career goals — best in school history for boys and girls soccer.

Miller’s exploits helped push Port Angeles to a second-place finish in the Olympic League and a 15-4 overall season record.

Olympic League champion Bainbridge completed an undefeated season by winning the Class 2A state championship, 2-1 over Squalicum.

Miller was joined on the first team by Rider teammates Taihvan Lyle, a junior defender, junior midfielder Kanyon Anderson and senior defender Grant Butterworth.

Port Angeles senior midfielder Oliver Martinez notched second-team honors along with junior defender Aurelio Wilson-Rojero and freshman Tanner LaGrange.

Sequim was represented on the first team by senior goalkeeper Kaiden Tosland and sophomore forward Colten Anderson.

Tosland trimmed the number of goals he allowed from 32 in 2025 to 24 in 2026 and made five penalty kick saves.

Second-team selections for the Wolves were senior forward Josh Alcaraz and senior Finn Braaten, who played as a central defensive midfielder.

All-Olympic League Boys Soccer

Offensive MVP: Matthew Miller, Port Angeles.

Defensive MVP: Magnus Hauge, Bainbridge.

First Team

Bainbridge: Will Treverton, Cruz Piland, Eli Dugan, Blake Moyer.

Port Angeles Taihvan Lyle, jr., Def.; Kanyon Anderson, jr., Mid; Grant Butterworth, sr., Def.

Sequim: Kaiden Tosland, sr., GK; , Colten Anderson, so., Fwd.

North Kitsap: Sebastian Moran, sr., Bryan Montes De Oca, sr.

Olympic: CJ Quartson, Juan Mondragon.

North Mason: Diego Ramos, Xavier Powell.

Bremerton: Cooper Stevenson, Lucas Sprague.

Kingston: Solo Tameilau.

Second Team

Bainbridge: Howard Howlett IV, Alden Hauge, Marcos Alonso, Brody McCallum.

Port Angeles:Tanner LaGrange, fr., Fwd., Oliver Martinez, sr., MF; Aurelio Wilson-Rojero, jr., Def.

Sequim: Josh Alcaraz, sr., Fwd.; Finn Braaten, sr., CDM.

North Kitsap: Akiles Lopez, Andrew Knott, Nolan Bond.

Olympic: Chase Ellis, Caleb Paulus.

North Mason: Antonio Gaspar Gonzalez, Carson Wilhelm.

Bremerton: Evan Criswell, Dillon McKay.

Kingston: Rider Blanchard, Griffin Clark.

Sportsmanship

Port Angeles: Maverick Williams, fr.

Sequim: Finn Braaten.

________

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.