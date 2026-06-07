WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties swept by Ridgefield Raptors this weekend

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties were right in the mix in two of their three games against Ridgefield, but the Raptors ended up completing a three-game sweep with a 7-4 win Sunday at Civic Field.

The Lefties got off to a good start with two runs in the first inning on RBI singles by Tyson Pettingill (Cal State San Bernardino) and Ethan Wood (Regis University).

The Raptors responded with three runs in the second but the Lefties bounced right back with a solo home run by Jordan Daniels (Chaffey College). Daniels, who had a huge game, scored another run in the fifth on a Garrett Patterson (Citrus College) RBI sac fly to make it 5-4. Ridgefield tacked on a couple more runs in the eighth on an error, holding on for the 7-4 win.

Daniels finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored. He also hit a double. Pettingill was 2-for-5 with two stolen bases.

On the mound, Jordan Glowinkowski (Douglas College) struck out four in 1⅔ innings, but allowed three earned runs. Brady Sprague (Corban University) went 3⅓ innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out six. The Lefties’ staff finished with 38 strikeouts in the three-game series.

Ridgefield hit a home run in all three games against the Lefties.

Port Angeles (3-6) has today off, then makes a long road trip to Kamloops, B.C., to begin a three-game series Tuesday against the NorthPaws (2-6).

Ridgefield 7, Port Angeles 4

RF 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 — 7 8 0

PA 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4 8 1

Pitching

PA — Glowinkowski 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K; Vens 2 IP, H, ER, 4 BB; Sprague 3.1 IP, 3 H, ER, 6 K; Reilly-Bell IP, BB, K; Weiss IP, H, K.

Hitting

PA — Daniels 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Pettingill 2-5, R, RBI, 2 SB.

Saturday’s Game Ridgefield 3, Port Angeles 1

The Lefties got an outstanding pitching performance from a trio of players, giving up just six hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out 10, but they could only manage five hits themselves against Ridgefield’s pitching.

Caden Young (Fordham) had a double and a run scored. Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) drove in Young with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The Lefties tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth, getting a single from Enoch and a walk from Angel Vazquez (Dodge City CC) to put the tying run on base, but Ridgefield was able to get a fly out to end the game.

On the mound, Kaleb Williams (Paradise Valley) went four innings, allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out six. Aydin Ruiz (Dodge City CC) went three innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and striking out two. Casey Julkowski (Centralia College) went two innings, allowing three hits and striking out another two.

Ridgefield 3, Port Angeles 1

RF 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3 6 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 1

Pitching

PA — Williams 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K; Ruiz 3 IP, H, 2 K, ER; Julkowski 2 IP, 3 H.

Hitting

PA — Enoch 1-3, RBI, SF; Young 1-4, 2B, R.

Friday’s Game Ridgefield 15, Port Angeles 2

The Lefties gave up a three-run home run in the first inning to the Raptors, then settled down into a tight game into the top of the sixth, hanging in there to remain down just 3-0.

Ridgefield scored 12 runs in the final four innings to win going away 15-2. Lefties’ pitchers struck out 16 batters but also allowed 15 hits, including seven extra-base hits.

The Lefties got both of their runs in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Madden Ocko (Fordham). Former Port Angeles Roughrider and member of the Wilder Baseball Club Luke Flodstrom, now playing for Yakima Community College, went 2-for-3 with a double.

Matt Capel (Edmonds College) started and gave up a three-run homer to Ridgefield, then Devon Hewitt (Paradise Valley CC) came in and pitched 4⅓ innings of outstanding relief. Hewitt gave up zero hits and three walks while striking out nine. However, the Lefties bullpen got touched up for 13 hits over the final four innings.

Ridgefield 15, Port Angeles 2

RF 3 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 6 — 15 15 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 6 3

Pitching

PA — Capel 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, BB, K; Hewitt 4.1 IP, 3 BB, 9 K; Campo IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, K; Gallagher 2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Seay IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — Ocko 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI; Flodstrom 2-3, 2B.